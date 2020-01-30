Duffy, Virginia (Ginny), 98, passed peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020, following a long and well-lived life.
She met Harry Thomas Duffy, the love of her life, in her South St. Louis neighborhood at age ten. During their 70-year marriage, they traveled extensively, loved to spend time with extended family and socialize with neighbors and friends. Together they shared a passion for the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Ginny graduated from Washington University as a speech therapist and teacher of the deaf. She joined her beloved Alpha Chi Omega sorority, became a life-loyal member and spent her years active in their philanthropies, serving in various local and national offices as both a collegian and alumnae. She played the piano, the harp and the marimba as part of her tribute to the sorority’s musical heritage.
After studying in Atlanta, she began a teaching career at Central Institute for the Deaf. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor which lead to her work as an American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Volunteer. She enjoyed speed skating and playing tennis, golf and bridge with friends.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents Henry and Hulda Schneider; brother Vincent and sister Bernice. She was extremely proud of her children Tom (Toni), Patty (Nels) and Kim (Kirk), her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Please join the family for a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please remember the MO Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Avenue, St Louis, MO 63110 or Alpha Chi Omega Foundation, c/o Eve Kampmeinert, 1664 Forest Hills Drive, St Charles, MO 63303.