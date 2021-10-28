Gerker, Virginia “Ginny Ann” (nee von Brunn), age 98, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Gerker; dearly loved mother of Judy Berra, Sally (Byron) Moritz, Jim (Sue) Gerker and Dan (Tina) Gerker; loving grandmother of Matthew (Renda) Berra, Michael (Laurie) Berra, Meghan (Alex) Luebbert, Colin (Eddie) Gerker, Annie Gerker, Jack Gerker, and Amber (Seth) Stoddard; and great-grandmother of Nicholas, Lindsay, and Gabrielle Berra, Taylor (James) Taylor, Talon Brinkman, and Eva and Harrison Luebbert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Grace von Brunn; and sisters Elaine (John) Paolini and Carol (Buck) Miller. She was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Ginny was a Marianist Affiliate, member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, the Second Marine Division Association, and the Algonquin Four O’Clocks. Ginny loved all sports — especially the St. Louis Cardinals, the Card’s Knothole Gang, and Missouri Tigers Football. During her lifetime Ginny lived in, traveled to, and visited locations from coast to coast and around the world, but she always called St. Louis her home. Virtually every person she met became her “best and dearest friend” and her curiosity and enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions can be made to the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, 1750 S. Big Bend Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO 63117. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.