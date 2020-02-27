Westfall, Virginia G. (Gingy) passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on May 6, 1937. She graduated from Barbour County High School (Phillipi, W.V.) in 1955, and earned a medical technology degree from Alderson-Broaddus University (Phillipi, West Virginia) 1959, and an MS degree in pharmacology at West Virginia University in 1961 where she met her husband of 59 years, Dr. Thomas C. Westfall.
She worked as a Research Assistant at West Virginia University, Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden, and the University of Virginia.
She came to St. Louis from Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1979, and resided in Webster Groves with her family. She participated in The Woman’s Club, Saint Louis University School of Medicine where her husband was professor and chairman of pharmacology/physiology. She also actively participated in the Webster Forest Subdivision Association, where she was trustee; she was also treasurer of numerous swim clubs.
She had a passion for gardening, playing bridge with her friends, and taking care of her many dogs (Kerry, Mike, Breagh and Liffy.) She especially loved her granddaughters and watching them grow into beautiful young ladies.
She is survived by her husband, Tom (Webster Groves, Missouri); son Sean Michael (St. Louis, Missouri.); her favorite daughter Kathleen Westfall (High Ridge, Missouri); granddaughters Brianna Brown and Catherine Spear; son in law Matthew Brown and daughter in law Donna Spear; two sisters: Betty Smith (Glenville, West Virgina) and Susie Core (Elkins, West Virginia); brother Tom Karickhoff, (Fairmount West Virginia); two brothers-in-law, Marty Westfall, (Columbus, Ohio) and Dr. David Westfall, (Reno, Nevada); sister-in-law Mary Ann Erdos, (Murraysville, Pennsylvania); and their spouses, Smitty, Mary, Dottie, Shirley, Tom, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday Feb. 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held at Bopp Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Thomas C. Westfall Graduate Student Fellowship Fund, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, DuBourg Hall, Room 319, 1 North Grand Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63103.