The seditious violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, incited by President Trump, is further proof that he is unfit to serve, and moreover that he is a danger to our country as long as he remains in office, even over the next week.
The actions of the mob that invaded the Capitol were disgusting, but even more so was the president’s lack of response — and the fact that when he did respond, he praised the seditionists.
My representative, Ann Wagner, acted irresponsibly in signing the amicus brief supporting the state of Texas’ lawsuit against Pennsylvania, but I was glad to see that she refused to object to certification of the Electoral College results. I urge her now to support the immediate impeachment of President Trump. This is a necessary step both symbolically — to make it clear that his criminal threats against Georgia’s secretary of state cannot be tolerated, and that his incitement to violence also cannot be tolerated — but practically, in that it will limit the time he has to do further damage, and prevent him from holding public office in the future.
As for Sen. Josh Hawley, there can be nothing but contempt for him. His cynical attempt objections to the Electoral College votes of other states were a disgrace, and he too incited the violence at the Capitol, and took no responsibility once it happened. I hope the backlash ends his future hopes, and I suggest now that his only honorable step is to resign his Senate seat.
Richard Horton
Webster Groves