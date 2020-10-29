Scheidegger, Viola Katherine. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Viola K. Scheidegger of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away at the age of 99. She was the widow of the late Francis
A. Scheidegger.
She is survived by her daughter Joan Marie (Scheidegger) Todd; son-in-law Lloyd C. Todd; grandson Stephen L. Todd and his wife Suzanne Shikany Todd; and three great-grandchildren: Grace, Elizabeth, and Stephen Todd II of Carmel, Indiana.
Viola Katherine Klingert was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in Missouri, to Charles and Anna Klingert. She married Francis Scheidegger on Feb. 27, 1943, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kirkwood. They had one child, Joan, during their marriage.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.