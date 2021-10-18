Amid widespread negative comments about the SG Collaborative plan, the origin story of the Black community in the Vinegar Hill area exemplifies what is missing in the overall project debate.
From 1866, opportunities opened up there for Blacks to buy property, raise families, and build churches and businesses. The first school for Black children in St. Louis County began in the basement of the new church.
Three generations on Vinegar Hill gave way to eastward and northern expansion, now called North Webster. The last settlements there were forced out through council rezoning, leaving scattered ruins on the hillside.
The SG plan would regrade the hillside, take most of church property on Kirkham, then create an 80-plus-foot wall of buildings behind the church — a perfect metaphor for separation, not inclusion.
Is this 155-year history best honored by invoking the name of Frederick Douglass and allowing the Old Community Church to remain as a lone monument to that heritage? And what to make of the council’s role in committing to support the fiction of gross benefits from the plan, none guaranteed? Despite official neutrality, the city seems to be enabling SG to secure all approvals to cover numerous physical problems, and use eminent domain to fulfill an invented “public need.”
Meanwhile, the intangible issues, such as quality of life, Webster character, and Black heritage are never given hard definition. For many, these intangibles are what matters. They are the reasons we live here, pay high taxes for quiet neighborhoods and city services, and elect a council to respect preservation with sensible upgrades. These Webster values would seem to be trumped by a developer with an all-or-nothing quest for profits, and a city government apparently committed to enable a project that the citizens do not want.
Denying zoning changes for now would instill more confidence in the public. Voting on such important matters would help.
As to intangibles, preserve the living creek basin, scale down construction, favor existing businesses, and preserve the key Black heritage of North Webster. For all these values, and others, there is so much to lose and presently so little to gain.
Ralph Hoffsten
Webster Groves