White, Vincent, 63, a long-time Kirkwood resident, died Sunday morning, March 14, 2021, at his home.
Vincent was born to Charles and Emma Morgan White. He attended Kirkwood and St. Louis City Schools.
Vincent was in the Army National Guard from 1977-1983.
Vincent was a chef at Charlie Gitto’s and Jake’s Steaks.
Vincent was well respected by many and was kindhearted and soft-spoken. His first love was his music.
He is survived by his wife Jeannie Boyd/White; brother Floyd White; sisters Sonya (Larry) Pittman, Darlene (Fred) Rice, and Valeria Cotton; 11 children; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three aunts.
A viewing was held Saturday, March 27, with services following at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Repast was at Kirkwood Community.