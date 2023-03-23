Kertz, Vincent “Red” A., Born Nov. 30, 1928, passed peacefully March 12, 2023. Red was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne D. Kertz, on May 2, 2022. He made it 10 months without his bride and never celebrated their April 7 wedding anniversary without her. Red and Joanne were married 66 years.
Red took great pride in being from Epiphany Parish on the South Side, serving his country in the Army, founding Kertz Iron Works (1947), coaching tens of kids at St. Dominic Savio, and serving his Catholic faith. But Red saved his greatest pride for his family.
Red is survived by five children — Mike (Lisa) Kertz, Anne (Jack) Kertz Kernion, Mary Kertz, John (Allison) Kertz, and Dan (Lila) Kertz. From that brood of five sprung 11 grandchildren — Sarah (Lee) Markle, Jennifer (Reji) Jacob, Elizabeth (Brady Clegg) Kernion, Jason (Chelsea Lipocky) Kertz, Katie (Bryant) Schweers, Jackson (Antonia Peacocke) Kernion, Alison Kertz, Ella Kertz, Grace Kertz, Louis Kertz, and Sadie Kertz. To Red’s delight, 10 more “Kertzes” currently represent as his great grandchildren — Luke Jacob, Leo Jacob, Morgan Markle, Milly Markle, Mack Markle, Percy Clegg, Sawyer Clegg, Charlie Clegg, Micah Schweers, and, the youngest great grandchild, Callie “Little Red” Kertz.
Red “for the hair I used to have” Kertz was so darn proud of his family. He told anyone and everyone so. This 5’9” giant of a man will be missed.
Services will be held at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church (6741 Rock Hill Road, Affton, MO 63123) on Friday, March 31, 2023. Visitation 9 a.m. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — www.svdpstlouis.org/donate.