I would like to respond to Root 66 owner Hamid Hamrah’s comment in last week’s WKT (June 16) from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on June 12. As a business that has been part of the community for over 140 years, I take offense to Hamid’s comment about watching kids go to 7-Eleven (which has been closed for a year and a half), Mobile on the Run and The Village Bar with fake IDs to drink.
As the owner of The Village Bar, I want to set the record straight to let people know that we do not sell alcohol to minors. I don’t know where Hamid is getting his information, but he is misinformed, and is not qualified to make a judgment call about our business. I don’t appreciate what he insinuated. The Village Bar takes pride in being an upstanding business in the community, and we would appreciate Hamid leaving our name out of his accusations.
Mark Disper, owner of The Village Bar
Des Peres