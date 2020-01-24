The Village Bar, 12239 Manchester Road, wants to tap into the main water line located under Des Peres Park in order to service its micro-distillery.
The Village Bar on Jan. 13 requested the Des Peres Board of Aldermen grant an easement to build the water line.
Missouri American Water constructed the 12-inch water main under Des Peres Park in 1985 when Olympic Oaks Shopping Center was built. The water main services businesses on Manchester Road, and connects with the existing main on Ballas Road.
Board Member John Pound asked if there were any concerns that the main, if tapped into by The Village Bar, would still be able to serve all of the existing customers.
City Administrator Doug Harms said that the water company is responsible for ensuring that all customers receive the same water service.
“The other option was to tap into the main under Manchester Road, but this would cause a lengthy disruption of traffic on Manchester Road,” Harms said.
Board Member Ben Sansone was concerned with the amount of water the distillery is planning to use, given that a dedicated tap is necessary.
Mark Disper, owner of the Village Bar, said the water line would be used for the distillery operation only, and would be on a different meter. He added that the required sprinkler system would be on the tap also.
As part of the resolution, the Village Bar said it would pay $6,000 to alleviate any damage caused by the construction.
Bryan McDonald, 1312 Bansbach, asked how that amount was determined.
“Why not $12,000?” he said.
“That is the dollar value estimated savings for the property owner to connect to the main in the park instead of using a main located under the center line of Manchester Road,” Harms said.
Pound said the resolution should be amended to state “payment must be made before construction starts.”
Harms said the request depends on the approval of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and that all work be completed before April 1.
The resolution passed 4 to 1 with Sansone opposing.