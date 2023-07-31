The Des Peres Board of Aldermen recently approved a zoning change to allow The Village Bar to build a facility to store beer and whiskey.
Mark Disper, owner of the Village Bar and 1879 Distillery, made the request. The amendment will allow only beer and spirits at the location at 2141 Sam’s Drive, near Sam’s Club at 13455 Manchester Road.
The board’s action will also allow Disper to submit a master plan to the city’s planning and zoning commission.
Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt was concern about a zoning change from commercial to planned development-commercial.
“I don’t like that idea at all because it could set a precedent,” he said. “I’m not comfortable with extending warehouses and storage into that district.”
During discussion, the planning and zoning commission recommended limiting such uses to only areas zoned PD-C to give the city better control over locations.
“In PD-C, the city can set very specific controls for the development that are unique to that development only, and not applicable anywhere else in the city without rezoning to PD-C,” City Administrator Doug Harms told the Times.