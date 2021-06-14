For the fourth time, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen has granted an extension to the Village Bar and Restaurant to leave the natural wood on the distillery building in place, rather than painting it red as initially planned.
The board unanimously approved the extension, which expires on Sept. 8.
“The Village Bar has decided that the natural wood is better than their original plan of painting the natural wood red,” said Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms. “They need to resubmit their application to get their occupancy permit, and then submit it to the Architectural Review Board.”
Alderman John Pound questioned the number of extensions granted to the business, saying the project has dragged on for at least two years.
“Haven’t we granted two extensions already?” Pound asked. “Is there a limit on how many extensions we can give them?”
Harms said that while the new distillery building is not entirely finished, it is nearing time for a final inspection.
Mark Disper, the owner of the Village Bar and Restaurant, located at 12247 Manchester Road, approached the board in August 2018 to request adding a craft distillery to the bar.
New Director of Parks & Recreation Appointed
Melissa D. Myers will be the new director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Des Peres beginning in mid-June.
Myers formerly served as the director of the Eureka Department of Parks and Recreation for 12 years. During her time with Eureka, Myers was instrumental in the design, construction, opening and operation of The Timbers, a recreation center smaller than The Lodge Des Peres, but with many similarities.
She was also involved in enhancing Eureka’s park system of more than 160 acres.
Myers follows former Des Peres Parks and Recreation Director Brian Schaffer, who resigned in February after 10 years to become deputy director of the St. Louis County Park Department.