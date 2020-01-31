The Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts are hosting a viewing of “Angst,” a documentary designed to raise awareness about anxiety, and discussions on the topic next week.
The Webster Groves School District will show the film and host a panel discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave.
The Kirkwood School District will show the film and host a panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Keating Auditorium at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
The events will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by a panel discussion with experts who will answer questions from the audience. The goal is to open a dialogue between families and community leaders.
The film features interviews by children, teens, parents, educators and professionals, plus a special interview with mental health advocate and Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps.
It tells the story of adolescents, their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The documentary also provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition. The film is appropriate for children ages 10 and up.
“Everybody needs to know that anxiety disorders are real, common and treatable instead of viewing them as a personal choice or something to be ashamed of,” said Jerry Bubrick, senior director of Anxiety Disorders Center, Child Mind Institute. “Getting help early is crucial in giving people the tools they need to feel better. We just need to start the conversation.”
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54% of females and 46% of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment. Everyone involved in the development of “Angst” has a personal experience with anxiety — from the producers to the interviewees.
“We felt it was important to make a movie that could raise awareness to open up the conversation and provide hope,” said IndieFlix CEO and “Angst” producer Scilla Andreen. “So many people struggle with anxiety and have trouble talking about it. We want to change that.”