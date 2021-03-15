Fast-casual Vietnamese eatery DD Mau is coming to Webster Groves. Located at 20 Allen Ave., the former location of Firenza Pizza and Ziggy’s Frozen Treats, DD Mau is scheduled to open this summer.
“Super excited to be bringing wholesome fresh Vietnamese food to Webster Groves,” said owner Julie Truong.
The Webster Groves location will be DD Mau’s second restaurant. The Maryland Heights location will remain open.
DD Mau serves classic Vietnamese dishes such as pho, bahn mi, and noodle and rice bowls. Desserts such as crepe cake, churros and sesame balls are also offered, as well as a vegan/vegetarian menu.