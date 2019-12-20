Reed, Victoria Clare, precious newborn daughter of Nicholas Charles and Hannah Michelle (Cavanaugh) Reed, of Holts Summit, was gently received in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
She was born on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Ralph (Bud) and Terri Cavanaugh, Ste. Genevieve; paternal grandparents, John and Karen Reed, Jefferson City; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Georgeann Whaley, St. Louis and Eunice Cavanaugh, Springfield, Missouri; two aunts, Ali Cavanaugh and Tesse Cavanaugh; and one uncle, Matthew Cavanaugh.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph with the Rev. Louis Nelen officiating.Burial was held in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to TinySuperheroes at tinysuperheroes.com/baby-Victoria.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.