Mrs. Couture

Couture, Vicki Ann (nee Northington), 85, former resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2023. Vicki was born March 11, 1938, in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She married the late George J Couture on July 11, 1959. Vicki is survived by her three daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Meals, Melanie (Mike) Boyda and Michelle (Tony) Session; grandchildren Jessica (Gabe) Meyer, Tyler (Stacey) Blank, Victor and Bryce Boyda, Haley and Tom Session, Dylan and Helen Meals; and  great-grandchildren Lucas, Charlotte and Caroline Meyer, and Madison, Veronica and Simon Blank.  

Graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood.