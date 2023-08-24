Couture, Vicki Ann (nee Northington), 85, former resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2023. Vicki was born March 11, 1938, in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She married the late George J Couture on July 11, 1959. Vicki is survived by her three daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Meals, Melanie (Mike) Boyda and Michelle (Tony) Session; grandchildren Jessica (Gabe) Meyer, Tyler (Stacey) Blank, Victor and Bryce Boyda, Haley and Tom Session, Dylan and Helen Meals; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Charlotte and Caroline Meyer, and Madison, Veronica and Simon Blank.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood.