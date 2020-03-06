The calculated move to win the penalty-shot phase of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal came true to form.
Vianney sophomore forward Gianluca Boccardi watched Lafayette goaltender Konner Canova move out in front of the net in an attempt to cut down the shooting angle. Instead, the move favored Boccardi, who was able to find the upper portion of the net open, where he deposited the game-winning goal to lift Vianney (19-8-1) into the Challenge Cup final against CBC (27-1) at 8 p.m. on March 11 at the Enterprise Center.
“I felt like he was coming out a little high, so I just faked shot around him and put it in,” Boccardi said. “I knew if they had missed I had a chance to win it. That is what I dreamed about all of my life. So, I saw he came out a little bit too far and I made a move and I went top-shelf.”
Boccardi said his older brother, senior forward Joey Boccardi, offered his game-winning strategy. Joey scored one of the three Vianney goals in the second game to force the extra time but missed on his penalty-shot attempt. He also scored Vianney’s lone goal in the first game of the series, a 3-1 decision on Feb. 22 at the same venue. “He told me that he was coming out too far and I had to fake and go upstairs,” Gianluca said.
After dropping the first game of the semifinal series, Vianney won the second game, 3-0, to force the 10-minute mini-game. The game remained scoreless after the 10 minutes, then scoreless after the five-minute sudden death to force the penalty-shot phase. Each team scored a goal in the first three-shot shootout.
In the second round, Vianney senior goaltender Nicholas Niemeier, who recorded his third shutout in the playoffs and seventh overall in the second game, stopped two of his three shots to set up Gianluca’s heroics.
“Duke is a really good player,” Niemeier said. “I did my job. I was hoping he would do it for us. I was just trying to keep the puck out of the net and give my team a chance to win. I was trying to keep my head on straight, just let them make the first move and do my job.”
Vianney Coach Brian McGlynn said Niemeier was the difference in the end.
“He played phenomenally,” McGlynn said. “The only way to beat a good goaltender is to have a better one tonight.”