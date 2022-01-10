Vincent Van Gogh’s impact on the world of art has been explored locally over the past several months through the ongoing Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, which has inspired St. John Vianney High School students to channel their inner artist.
The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 30, 2022, at the Starry Night Pavilion at the St. Louis Galleria, even inspired the school’s Christmas card.
After being given a ticket to the exhibit as an early Christmas present, St. John Vianney High School art instructor Laura Lebeda was so moved by the immersive experience that she showed students the film “Loving Vincent” and arranged a field trip to the exhibit for her class.
The exhibit, which is a mix of both virtual reality and projected still images, is accompanied by music. A portion of it includes black and white drawings projected on the floors and walls, leading to a roughly 45-minute segment featuring Van Gogh’s paintings. More than 300 of his works are showcased.
“I really enjoyed the beginning where you just walked through and there was a lot of very visually beautiful notes and texts about his life and the history of his life and his brother. You’re walking through and the panels are suspended so they sort of seem like they’re floating in space,” Lebeda said.
Following the field trip to Beyond Van Gogh, Lebeda challenged her students to create a nativity scene using oil pastels, with one submission to be used for the school’s holiday card. Senior Jed Hovey’s painting was ultimately selected.
Hovey was surprised, but honored, to have his artwork chosen for the school’s Christmas card. He said oil pastel was somewhat of a new medium for him, which took some getting used to. Still, Hovie said he created the piece in just a single class period.
“It was kind of challenging, especially transitioning from more realistic drawing to impressionism, just to get the general shape,” he said. “It’s kind of a general idea of what you’re looking at a step back, you kind of see the whole picture.”
Hovey felt the work highlighted his improved abilities over the years and he expressed gratitude for Labeda and her instruction.
“She’s probably the best art teacher I’ve had,” he said. “She’s super talented. She always has one of her works out, drawing or painting it. She always pushes us to do better and improve our skills.”
Lebeda suspects Hovey will have a bright future ahead of him.
“He’s a great student and he’s a great guy,” she said. “He’s a really well-rounded young man who’s athletic, smart, artistic and incredibly creative. Every art class I’ve had him and he excels.”
Hovey said he’s always enjoyed art and been around artists, as his mother was an artist and art instructor, and his grandmother is a local watercolor painter.
After finishing high school, Hovey intends to pursue precision machining at a technical college, but said he will always find time for art.
He also enjoys woodworking. Hovey is currently in the process of creating skateboards and painting graphics in a shop in his basement.
“Even if I’m not going to school for it, I’ll definitely keep making art because it’s just a pastime I enjoy doing,” he said.
For more information about the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, visit vangoghstlouis.com.