Whether its the Gateway Arch, Cardinals baseball or the free zoo, St. Louis is known for many things. Lifelong resident Tom Organ wants to share everything — known and unknown — with both travelers and those who call St. Louis home.
After graduating from St. John Vianney High School and the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Organ wanted to share his appreciation for the city with others.
For more than two years, Organ has actively posted on his YouTube channel, “OrganSTL.” The channel showcases what makes St. Louis a special place. Throughout the years, he has posted informational and entertaining videos about The Hill, the Delmar Loop, Cathedral Basilica, parades and more.
“I wanted to do something good for St. Louis and give back,” Organ said. “We have our challenges, but we have so many great things here.”
His motivation to start St. Louis videos began after watching other YouTube channels showcase cities such as New York and San Francisco. Organ has so far created 83 videos, the most successful of which receive thousands of views. Organ said his videos featuring neighborhoods are often the most popular.
While this is a side hobby for Organ, he has seen that the hardest part of keeping up with his channel is finding time to devote to it. However, he finds the work to be rewarding.
“Receiving positive feedback makes it all worth it,” Organ said. “I have a great feeling of accomplishment if I can put something out that gives viewers value and is good for our city.”
Organ works mostly by himself. He does all the editing, planning, camera work and research to create the videos. It is rare that he is in front of the camera, but when he is, it typically makes for a fan favorite.
Since starting his YouTube channel, Organ has learned the importance of making his videos short and entertaining, which has generated more viewers and subscribers. He eventually wants to achieve recognition for St. Louis and for people to see all that the city has to offer.
“The population has gone down in the city, so I hope people realize it’s a great city to live in and to work,” Organ said. “There’s just so much history that people don’t know about.”
In the future, Organ plans to highlight Grant’s Farm, the City Museum and the Fourth of July parade in downtown St. Louis.
“We have a lot of good things going on, so I’m trying to show people that,” he said. “It gives people here pride of the city, and people from all over who may visit here can see it, too.”
To learn more or check out the videos, visit “OrganSTL” on YouTube.
Kelly Bowen is a student at Webster University, and is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.