Webster Groves High School junior Jaden Fields climbs atop a 1942 M5 Stuart Tank, built in St. Charles, Missouri. The tank was brought on Wednesday, Nov. 6, by its owners, twin brothers Kevin and Keith Moore, pictured at right. Both are graduates of the Webster Groves High School class of 1975 and are World War II reenactors with the U.S. 2nd Ranger Infantry Batallion of St. Louis and the 10th Armored Division. The visiting tank is part of a series of Veteran-themed events leading up to Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, including several visiting veterans who spoke to WGHS social studies students on Thursday, Nov. 7.