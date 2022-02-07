Two state legislators are hellbent on closing our August primary elections in Missouri. A closed primary would force all Missouri voters to register with a private political party to participate in the public, taxpayer-funded August primary election.
Early last week, I met with one of them at his office in Jefferson City, State Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Kirkwood). I told Sen. Koenig that closing our primary elections in Missouri would disenfranchise over 180,000 independent (nonpartisan) veterans in Missouri. Yes, there are over 180,000 veterans in Missouri, like me, who will never register with a private political party in order to participate in the tax-payer funded primary elections. My fellow veterans and I risked our lives to defend and support, in part, the right to participate in all elections.
During our conversation, Sen. Koenig compared closed partisan primaries to a church, where only members are allowed to choose their pastor and leadership. Wow.
Sen. Koenig, as a fellow believer, I would expect more intellectual honesty from you. Do our taxpayer dollars publicly fund your church? Do you really not understand the vast difference between a private religious organization and a public primary election?
Independent voters and veterans like me are tired of the two major parties doing whatever they can to maintain power and control. Any elected leader who would advance such ill-informed, misguided legislation year after year must be held accountable. Sen. Koenig, a vote for closed primaries in Missouri is a vote against Missouri veterans. My fellow veterans and I are ready to organize and advocate for open primary elections in Missouri and beyond. Onward!
Eric Bronner
Webster Groves