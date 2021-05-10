“Now more than ever, the world needs to know where its food comes from, how it’s grown, when it’s picked and what’s been sprayed on it.”
Those words from Webster Groves inventor Mark Woolbright are a driving force in his work to design and produce vertical gardens that make it easy for homeowners to grow their own greens and herbs. Woolbright launched his home gardening system, The Varden Kit, just as the pandemic hit last spring, and he hasn’t looked back.
The Varden is a 2-foot by 3-foot vertical frame that holds up to 36 plants — such as herbs, lettuces, kale, spinach and microgreens — in mesh “socks” filled with gardening soil. It can be installed indoors or outdoors, mounted to a kitchen wall, home exterior, fence or pole.
“We believe the next evolution of gardening is vertical because it allows you to grow nutritious food in small spaces, and it empowers everyone to grow more of their own food,” Woolbright said.
He believes more people will grow their own produce if it’s made easier for them, and the health and sustainability benefits of doing so are unmatched.
“The world’s population is increasingly urban and it makes sense that local growing is one of the solutions so that harvesting can be closer to time of need, and at the peak of freshness and nutrition,” he said.
As more people grow their own food, less shipping occurs, reducing fossil fuel use and carbon emissions. Woolbright also points to degradation of soils in corporate farming. Using your own composted soil ensures optimum nutritional value.
Woolbright says vertical gardens are great for people who don’t have space for a garden, or for people who aren’t big fans of digging in the dirt. It’s also a beautiful addition to a deck or patio, with lush greens and the option to add in succulents or small flowering plants.
Kirkwood resident Laurie Baughman planted a Varden Kit with lettuce, kale and spinach this spring and said it’s a fun way to add fresh greens to salads. She doesn’t consider herself a gardener, having only grown green peppers in the past, but since she’s always loved growing flowers, she figured she could plant some flowers and vegetables in the vertical garden.
“This is so easy,” she said. “The food tastes fresher to me, and there are no pesticides, which is great. It’s a different experience — picking your own lettuce and making a salad. It’s a nice way to take care of yourself and your family.”
The outdoor version features a drip watering system fed by a garden hose or lawn irrigation system. The indoor model includes grow lights, a basin to catch water and a watering system with a pump.
“Customers like the fact that they can move our system indoors during the winter to keep their garden going year-round,” he said.
Patents and Plants
Woolbright has been in the “green” space for 30 years and has earned several patents. His first was for a retaining wall that featured concrete blocks with holes to allow plants to grow through them. These walls are often installed alongside highway bridges. His company manufactured and shipped the blocks all over the Midwest, and some to California and the Carolinas.
Woolbright sold the patent to a concrete conglomerate in 2006, but has continued to create new products to bring the benefits of “greening” to cityscapes and indoor spaces. His company, Verdant Technologies, designs and manufactures large “living walls” for hotels, restaurants, malls and other commercial clients. Many are installed outdoors — their primary market is Southern California due to the temperate climate for year-round growing.
Most grow succulents and flowering plants for the purpose of beautifying a property, but Woolbright is encouraging his commercial clients to add edible greens and herbs to make them true vertical food gardens. He believes the vertical gardens, while beautiful and pleasing to the eye, can also be sustainable projects that produce pesticide-free food that can be regularly harvested and donated or sold locally.
The Missouri Botanical Garden installed two large Varden walls three years ago to promote vertical gardening to the public. Woolbright donated a large vertical garden for Urban Harvest STL’s Food Roof, and his living wall can be seen on the three-story exterior of MADE STL, a makerspace for artists, designers and entrepreneurs. Visitation Academy and Peno Italian Soul Food also feature the Webster resident’s living walls.
Woolbright and his wife, Peg Abeln, have seven kids — all young adults now — and several have helped promote the business through social media and a crowdfunding campaign. Daughter Haley Woolbright Horina is in charge of marketing. When extra hands are needed to assemble and ship products for a big order, having the kids around is “super helpful,” he said.
The Varden Kit has been creating a buzz not only locally, but across the country. Woolbright is talking to investors and national retailers, and hopes the product’s popularity will continue to grow.