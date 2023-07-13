Walker Sr., Vernon, Sept. 6, 1941 — July 2, 2023.
Vernon Walker, Sr., peacefully departed this world on July 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. His legacy of love, strength, and devotion will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, he was the eldest of 14 siblings.
Married to Terry T. Gilmore for 53 years, their commitment was a true testament to the enduring power of devotion.
As a shop steward and union representative at Bi-State, Vernon exemplified leadership and inspired those around him.
An avid bowler, he achieved remarkable success with a 299 ring and a perfect 300 ring. Vernon embraced the joys of fishing, sports, and cherished family moments, leaving lasting memories for all.
Vernon Walker, Sr. will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His wise counsel, warm heart, and infectious laughter touched countless lives. Every person he crossed paths with has a story to tell indeed.
He is survived by his loving wife; six children; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vernon’s memory can be made to the Brain Injury Association or the Stroke Recovery Foundation.