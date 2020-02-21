D. Bruzzini’s Feb. 14 letter, “Nobody Spends Other People’s Money Carefully,” cautions the public about voting for new tax increases before holding authorities accountable for previous ones. Sounds reasonable. Who likes paying taxes?
But he doesn’t point out any particular misuse of taxpayer money; rather, he sows seeds of distrust across broad categories of spending like infrastructure, education, and healthcare — functions of government most of us deem essential.
These vague accusations are like manure that grows conspiracy theories and yields a harvest of untruth and division. He calls us suckers for trusting the government but offers no alternative; presumably, along with the radical Right, he would have us vote down all tax increases, regardless of the benefit to society.
His letter would benefit from fact checking. Eg; he claims taxation is “reaching record levels each year,” while in reality the top federal tax rate for individuals (~40%) is at an historic low compared to the same inflation adjusted metric in the 1950-60s. His throwaway “sucker born every minute” quote from PT Barnum is ironic because the only entity powerful enough to stand up to modern day corporate fraud is the government that he denigrates.
Let’s hold government and corporations accountable, but instead of distrust and insult, let’s trust and verify because the government is composed of people just like us, going to work every day, dropping kids off at school, buying groceries and paying taxes.
Webster Groves