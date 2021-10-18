I have nothing but sympathy and good wishes for the grieving siblings of the wonderful Kevin Nentwig. I wish them peace and healing. Weak and slanted reporting, however, emphasized their vengeful grief in such a way as to understate the ongoing grief and undermine the healing of others. This poor reporting minimized medical experts’ findings and diminished the prolonged efforts of Kevin’s wife to get mental health intervention for their son Ryne in the past and into the future while managing crippling grief and loss. It’s an absolutely tragic and awful situation, made worse by poor reporting.
Jennifer Moorehouse
Webster Groves