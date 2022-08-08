The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
Matt Nighbor, acting chief of the Maplewood Police Department, said police received a call at 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, about a vehicle that was partially submerged in Deer Creek in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The creek is located just behind Porter's Fried Chicken in Maplewood, right next to the boundaries of Webster Groves and Shrewsbury.
Police and fire departments from several municipalities responded to the scene. It took authorities several hours to complete the recovery.
Nighbor said through the use of surveillance video from nearby businesses, police were able to determine that Howland's silver SUV was traveling on Shrewsbury Avenue at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, and crashed into the creek.
"I'm amazed that no one saw it," he said, noting the police department wasn't notified of the vehicle in the creek until late the next morning when crews from the Metropolitan Sewer District were doing a flood assessment along Deer Creek and noticed the halfway submerged vehicle.
Nighbor said Howland's death was not related to any of the recent flooding.
"We don't know what events led to the driver running off the road," he said. "The autopsy is not yet complete, but it could have been a medical emergency."
Becky Rickman, Howland's life partner for the past three years, said he very likely had a seizure, as he suffered from a seizure condition. She said the couple was having trouble securing the most recent prescription of his seizure medication, which is likely why he had the seizure while he was driving.
"I'm sure that's what happened, and he hit Deer Creek at about 70 mph," she said through tears.
Howland worked in telecommunications for MCI, as a mortgage consult for Citibank and most recently in marketing for Abstrakt Marketing Group, according to Rickman.
Rickman described Howland as a man with many friends who loved music and especially loved celebrating Mardi Gras every year. He was a part of the second oldest Mardi Gras float called the Grand Sultans of Excess.
"He never, ever met a stranger, and he was a very, very loved creature," she said.
Rowland and his late wife, Lisa, who died of cancer in 2019, lived on Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves for more than three decades.
"Lisa and Randy were very social people in the neighborhood," said Randy Howland's niece, Shawn Poe of St. Louis. "He was well-loved by many people and had many lifelong friends from all over, including many friends in Webster and Kirkwood."
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at C.J. Muggs, 101 W. Lockwood Ave., in Webster Groves, Missouri.
We'll have more on this story in this week's print issue of The Webster-Kirkwood Times.