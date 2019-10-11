accident

Two people were injured in a vehicle accident shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the at the intersection of South Gore Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. Although the vehicle was on the railroad tracks, the accident did not involve a train. Webster Groves Police said the driver of the SUV lost control of the wheel, and the vehicle rolled on its side. The vehicle also hit and damaged one of the railroad crossing arms.

