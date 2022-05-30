Viers, Veda E. (nee Bryan), passed away at age 93 on Friday, April 29, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne A. Viers, M.D.; loving mother of Lawrence A. Viers, Ph.D., Jeffrey Bryan Viers, Thomas H. (Davenda) Viers, and Wayne A. (Julie) Viers Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Leanna Lagpacan) Viers, Rachel L. (Philippe) Conway, Ph.D., Emily (Roman) Smith, Cole A. (Kaylee) Viers, Bryan Viers, Jacob Viers, Wayne A. (Ann Torack) Viers III, Sarah Viers, and Abigail Viers; dear sister of Kay (the late Leonard) Burg, Sherrill (the late Bob) Cobean, the late Bobby Bryan, the late Clifton and Lois Bryan, the late Sandra (Lyal) Dougherty, and the late Nina and Lloyd Booth; dear sister-in-law of Joyce (the late Charles) Lindberg, the late Marcia (Melvin) Seitz, and the late Lyal Viers; and dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Memorial Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.