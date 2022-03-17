Warson Woods will soon be home to a new eatery spearheaded by the grandson of famous St. Louis restaurateur Charlie Gitto.
Vangel’s Restaurant & Bar will open in late April or early May at 10017 Manchester Road, the former location of J. Greene’s Pub. The menu promises generously-portioned Italian comfort favorites such as chicken parmesan and lasagna, as well as a vintage bar with happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A private room will accommodate up to 25 guests.
“We’re really looking forward to bringing some of our 6th Street classics to Warson Woods,” Vangel’s staff said.
For more information, visit vangelsrestaurant.com or check out Vangel’s Restaurant on Facebook and Instagram for updates.