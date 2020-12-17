It was a nightmare before Christmas in Webster Groves last week when a homeowner on Baker Avenue discovered a disturbing scene — 18 of the family’s large inflatable snowmen lay flat, diminished to mere puddles.
It was an unfortunate scene for sure, as someone devoid of holiday spirit had slashed the snowmen, taking the air out of their Christmas cheer. Some had stab wounds, others had been decapitated — and all while Dave Vasbinder and his family were enjoying dinner inside their home.
The Scrooge — or Scrooges — assaulted the unarmed snowmen sometime between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Unfortunately, several other holiday inflatables in Webster Groves recently met the same fate.
“All of a sudden we looked out and it was like a murder scene. They were on the ground and it looked like you could do chalk outlines around them,” Vasbinder said lightheartedly.
Fortunately, some of the snowmen were spared. Police arrived and home security cameras in the area caught glimpses of the culprits. With a Bob Cratchit disposition straight out of “A Christmas Carol,” Vasbinder is taking it all in stride.
“It’s nothing some neighbors, a roll of duct tape and a couple of Manhattans can’t fix,” he said with a laugh, adding that’s exactly what happened next.
Less than 24 hours after the wind had been taken out of their Christmas, the snowmen were standing tall again.
“So many people offered to help — neighbors showed up in masks, we taped them up and another neighbor sewed up a few others,” he said, noting that seems like a perfect metaphor for 2020.
He even had strangers stop to offer help — some handing over monetary donations to help Vasbinder replace the family’s well-known holiday display. Vasbinder said he donated every dollar to a local food pantry.
Last year, 19 inflatable Santas stood in the front yard of the Baker Avenue home near Rock Hill Road. This year, Vasbinder and his family were going for an even bigger dose of holiday fun. Their “Snowman Rave” includes 27 inflatable snowmen, lasers, strobe lights, a fog machine and a repurposed skeleton from Halloween sporting a Santa hat and spinning tunes from a makeshift DJ booth.
“I love all of the classy Christmas displays, but we just wanted to have fun with it,” he said, adding that most nights “the show” runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Vasbinder said the best thing to come from this is the way the community has come together.
“We want everyone to know that we appreciate it (all the help that was offered), but we don’t need anything and this isn’t something people should be upset about. You can’t take it too seriously.”
“It’s Happening All Over Webster”
Many other holiday inflatables in Webster Groves have fallen victim to recent slashings.
“Unfortunately, it’s happening all over Webster Groves,” Vasbinder said.
Residents on West Jackson Road, Newport Avenue, Marshall Avenue, Tuxedo Boulevard, Clark Avenue, Atalanta Avenue, Hollywood Place and still others have reported that their inflatables were damaged.
Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department said there have been more than 20 reports of damaged inflatables since Dec. 1, with most of those occurring overnight on Dec. 11. He said there may be others that were not reported by homeowners.
Miller said “we really can’t speculate on the suspect(s) and whether or not it was one person and/or a group or groups.”
He said there are some doorbell videos available in the inflatable incidents that police are looking into. Miller said there is a Community Camera Program available through the Webster Groves Police Department via the city’s website.