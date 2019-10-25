Bethesda Orchard is an independent living facility in the Old Orchard section of Webster Groves. We are very proud to be a vibrant part of the Webster community. We like being here. A really important and positive part of living at Bethesda is our magnificent garden. We like to boast: It’s luxurious and is in full bloom throughout the growing season.
Along with the beauty of the flowers is the statuary we also have in the garden. However, over the last five years just about every piece has been toppled and broken. Further, the electric lights along the walkways have been severely damaged. I am extremely disappointed. This is not the Webster I have known over the 50 years of living in Webster and the five years we have lived at Bethesda.
We are asking the parents of those who have participated in this vandalism to take appropriate disciplinary measures, and we are asking the colleagues of these kids to assert some peer pressure to stop it.
I can’t understand at all what pleasure the kids get out of doing these things and there is no obvious reason whatsoever for their doing them. They certainly should be able to find some constructive things to do instead.
So, we are asking our neighbors, friends and others to help us eliminate these stupid activities.
Webster Groves