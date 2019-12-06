The Webster Groves City Council on Dec. 3 considered a request by Valvoline Instant Oil Change to operate out of the recently closed Jiffy Lube at 501 N. Laclede Station Road at Newport Avenue.
Valvoline is asking for a transfer of the current conditional use permit. The council gave the bill two readings, and is expected to make a final vote on Dec. 17.
During a public hearing on Dec. 3, Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development, said the commercial zoning of the property dates back to 1923 and the site’s use as an auto-related facility dates back to the 1950s.
The current building was constructed in 1988, originally for Grease Monkey Lubrication & Oil Service Center, she said. Jiffy Lube has occupied the building since January of 1995.
“The building, which has three bays, would be used for minor vehicle maintenance, such as oil changes and lubrications, fluid replacement, tire rotations and state inspections,” Perry said.
She said city staff is recommending 11 parking spaces. It is expected that there will be six employees per shift at the new Valvoline.
Hours of operation would be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
A small trash enclosure on the site would need to be expanded, and no vehicles on the premises could be derelict, inoperable or in disrepair, Perry said.
Also, lighting would have to be shielded from homes to the north, she said.
Shay Bennett, with Valvoline, said that about 90 percent of the trash generated by the firm would be recycled.
“We’ll go to great lengths to have an appealing building,” he said. Bennet said his firm operates 52 facilities, including 39 in the St. Louis area.