A response to “Football Program A Reflection of the High School” in last week’s Mailbag (Dec. 2 issue):
Starting at the top ...
“On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.” — General Douglas MacArthur
The big picture ...
Yes, there is a relationship between team sports and the “… state of the high school in general,” and it’s recognized within the quotation above: One value of girls’ and boys’ sports — regardless of outcomes — is the development of character. There’s no room for unfettered hubris in victory or blatant anger in defeat. The Webster Groves School District values and supports these sports programs because the broader aim of its mission is educating the whole child.
Every teacher (K-12) recognizes the importance of this character value in life, which is not made up of endless successes, but also carries untimely misfortune and disappointment. Character wins the day by how well one responds to all such events. I’m proud that the district offers such learning opportunities, especially in the face of undue criticism.
Between the lines ...
There’s more to education than binomial theorem and book reports. Consequently, a special thank you to all the coaches at each grade level. Fair play, sportsmanship and grit are shaped through their daily efforts. I, for one, want my grandchildren to leave the Webster Groves School District with a worthy character rather than only valuing a state title — won at any cost.
Wynn Miller
Webster Groves