I can’t begin to tell you how happy it made me to read the article “Grazing Goats Have Arrived!” by Jaime Mowers (WKT, Aug. 6 issue). I am a big advocate for the environment and finding sensible solutions to problems so we can have a sustainable future. I hope that Webster Groves using goats to eat invasive plants like honeysuckle opens the door for us to use animals in other creative ways.
I am a professional animal trainer, and I once trained a Malaysian orangutan named Koko to cut my grass and pull some weeds around the yard. Koko would often get a double take from a passersby, but he would just give them a big grin, which would quickly put them at ease. I am quite certain that I could train more to do the same for our parks.
I also have a few more ideas that I am working on — a tree sloth that can clean gutters (it takes a while, but he is very thorough), a ferret that can string Christmas lights and a capybara that picks up trash. While most people are familiar with certain types of working animals like service dogs, the possibilities are endless. It’s time for more people to look to the animal kingdom for a helping hand, hoof, paw and wing.
James Shorts
Kirkwood