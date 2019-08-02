After the Kirkwood School Board meeting and subsequent article (WKT, July 19) it seems necessary to give some clarification.
On July 15 I raised my concerns about a new teacher’s request to be addressed as Mx. The narrative took a dramatic shift from the topic of whether it was developmentally appropriate for children to be introduced to this idea as to whether or not we stood for or against this teacher. It is not about standing up for this person. It is about standing for our children and honoring our families that make up this community.
Just because someone disagrees does not make them intolerant or ignorant. Our different beliefs are what make a public school public. Public education should make room for everyone’s beliefs without imposing on others.
The use of the honorific, Mx., imposes this teacher’s beliefs on the students and families. It would only be fair then for all teachers to be allowed to introduce and engage children in their own beliefs in the classroom. Rather than inviting such confusion, I would prefer to respect a teacher’s beliefs by using the title “Teacher” for all teachers. This would also respect parents by neutralizing the topic and give them space to discuss certain matters when they deem it is appropriate.
This is not about feelings. This is about safeguarding our children who are at their most vulnerable. I do not stand against any individual, I stand for the proper development of our children and I hope you will too.
Kirkwood