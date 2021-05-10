The Webster Groves City Council on May 4 decided not to go before voters in August with a second try at passing a local “use tax” measure. The city, however, could place the matter before voters at a later date.
Prop 1 lost by 13 votes on April 6. Since then, the mayor and council have been discussing whether to put the measure before voters again in August. Prop 1 called for a use tax of 1.5% on out-of-state purchases that do not collect the local option sales tax.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said she has mixed feelings about a second vote.
“We need the revenue that comes with the tax, but I’m uncomfortable going back to residents without any significant (state level) legislative change,” she said. “If we go back to voters quickly, we need to go back because something has changed — not because this didn’t pass the last time.”
Councilman David Franklin agreed.
“If the failure was due to our inability to communicate the purpose of the tax or because voters didn’t want it, let’s get our I’s dotted and T’s crossed before we go back to voters,” he said.
Mayor Gerry Welch also said she had mixed feelings about going back to voters so soon.