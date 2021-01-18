The Webster Groves City Council on Jan. 5 approved first and second readings to a bill that would place a local use tax — covering internet purchases and to be called Proposition 1 — on the April 6 ballot. A final vote is set for Jan. 19.
A use tax is a sales tax imposed on the purchase of goods by Missouri residents and businesses from out-of-state vendors. The tax rate would be the same as Webster Groves imposes on local stores and would be assessed only on purchases from out-of-state vendors that exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.
City officials said a local use tax will help level the economic playing field between local retail merchants and out-of-state vendors and that the additional tax revenue will support critical municipal services.
The 1.5% use tax would allow the city to receive revenues that have been severely diminished due to online out-of-state purchases. City officials estimate that a local use tax would bring in about $250,000 from out-of-state purchases each year.
Webster Groves resident Daniel Bruzzini said the city already has a dozen special taxes, such as a fire sales tax and park improvement tax, and those don’t include other taxes such as on property.
“A use/internet sales tax will discourage shopping at multiple local websites in favor of the one-stop shopping ease of giant online retailers like Amazon,” Bruzzini said. “High taxes hurt our elderly and veterans on fixed incomes, our young families just starting out and our retail businesses.”
Firehouse Contractor Chosen
The council on Jan. 5 authorized the city to enter into a $4.176 million contract for general contractor services with Wright Construction Services, Inc., of St. Peters for construction of a new firehouse at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
Fire Chief Tom Yohe said the city received 14 bids for the work to replace Firehouse No. 2, a 65-year-old building. Voters in April 2019 approved Prop. F, a $5 million no-tax increase bond issue to fund the project.