Voters in Webster Groves, Rock Hill and Warson Woods will go to the polls on April 6 to decide whether online purchases from out-of-state vendors should be subject to a local sales tax.
Prop I in Webster Groves and Prop U in Rock Hill are identical measures that would add a 1.5-cent per dollar sales tax (12.5 cents on a $10 purchase) on sales from vendors outside of Missouri. The tax would apply only to purchases totalling more than $2,000 over the course of a year.
In Warson Woods, residents would pay the city’s current 1.25-cent local tax on retail sales from an out-of-state online retailer. Like the Webster Groves and Rock Hill measures, the local tax would be paid only after sales exceed $2,000 over the course of a year. The measure is also Prop I on the Warson Woods ballot.
Thirty-four municipalities in St. Louis County already have the tax in place, including Brentwood, Clayton, Glendale and Kirkwood. Statewide, more than 200 cities have enacted the sales tax.
Officials in Rock Hill, Webster Groves and Warson Woods say the “use tax” would not only provide needed city revenue, but “levels the playing field” for local brick-and-mortar retail stores forced to compete against online sellers not required to collect the local sales tax.
Webster Groves estimates the new tax will bring in about $250,000 per year, with monies going toward priorities to be determined by the city council. Warson Woods city officials want residents to support Prop 1 because “revenues are flat and expenses continue to rise.” In Rock Hill, Mayor Edward Mahan said the increase in revenue from the tax will allow the city to maintain the current level of public safety and public works services.
Missouri has had a use tax in place since 1959. Out-of-state vendors pay the state 4.225% on the dollar, the same as the state retail sales tax. State lawmakers are currently considering legislation that would require out-of-state vendors to collect local sales tax at their end, taking the responsibility off of consumers to file each and every purchase with the Missouri Department of Revenue. Should that state legislation pass, a local use tax must be in place for out-of-state vendors to automatically collect the local sales tax.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch emphasized that the proposed new tax would apply only to purchases totaling more than $2,000 in a given year. And yes, it’s up to the consumer to keep track.
“That $2,000 is the threshold, not an exemption. So yes, an individual who spends more than $2,000 (over the course of a year) would need to file, and would owe on that past $2,000,” she said.
Welch said Prop 1 is a way to generate new revenues for the city, revenues that many residents will not directly pay. She said the majority of the tax will be paid by businesses and organizations that buy furniture, equipment and supplies from out-of-state vendors.
“They are already paying the 4.225% tax from the state. This just adds 1.5% onto that filing requirement. That’s it,” Welch added.
The proposed new tax would not apply to purchases of vehicles, boats or trailers. Consumers already pay the local sales tax on these “big ticket” items when the vehicles are registered.
“The use tax will also help small businesses, putting them on an equal playing field when internet purchases will be charging the same amount in taxes as the brick and mortar small businesses,” Rock Hill Mayor Mahan stated in the city’s monthly newsletter.
Webster Groves resident Daniel Bruzzini is an outspoken critic of the use tax, saying it will increase the cost on businesses and consumers alike.
“April’s proposal for an even higher sales tax ‘to level the playing field’ by adding a use/internet sales tax will certainly level our local businesses into insolvency from the loss of out of state sales and for having to pay $924 additional dollars for every $10,000 of purchases,” Bruzzini said in a letter read at a recent council meeting.
But city officials argue that more people have turned to online shopping during these pandemic times. Items are delivered to their homes, bypassing both local businesses and the local sales tax.
“We know we need additional staff and technology updates,” said Welch. “Our inspectors are still writing things down by hand. That money would really help us be more efficient in serving our residents.”