Claiming the Prop 1 “use tax” was defeated in April due to misinformation, Webster Groves will consider at its May 4 meeting whether to place the matter before voters again in August.
Prop 1 lost on April 6 by a slim margin of 13 votes. It would have approved a use tax of 1.5% on out-of-state, online purchases from vendors not currently collecting the local sales tax. The city estimated the new tax would bring in about $250,000 per year, with monies going toward priorities to be determined by the city council.
The same measure was passed by voters on April 6 in Rock Hill and Warson Woods. But unlike in those cities, there was some organized opposition to Prop 1 in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said during a council work session on April 20 that the city’s “last best shot will be in August” to try to win voter approval for the measure.
Councilman Emerson Smith said city officials need to discuss what went well and what the city can do better to educate citizens on the proposal.
“There was a lot of bad information out there about this issue,” he said.