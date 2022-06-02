Although the Webster Groves High School girls soccer team is no longer in contention for a state title, Ursuline Academy and Nerinx Hall high schools are headed to the state semifinals this Friday in their respective classes.
Ursuline Academy Heads To State Semifinals For Second Year
Ursuline Academy is in the soccer state semifinals for the second year in a row after its recent defeat of Notre Dame High School.
Ursuline Academy will face Glendale High School in the 2021-2022 Class 3 girls soccer state tournament on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The third place game will be played Saturday, June 4, at noon with the championship game getting underway at 1:30 p.m.
The Bears secured a spot in the semifinal with the team’s 1-0 victory over Notre Dame High on May 28, with sophomore Maryclare Imig scoring the only goal during the first half.
The victory was even more exciting for the team after winning the state title last year and moving up a class. If Ursuline wins this year’s tournament as well, it will be the first time in school history that a team has won state back to back after advancing classes.
“To win a state title where it’s been a little bit more competitive would be just unimaginable,” Ursuline’s Assistant Coach Liz Dwyer said. “That’s pretty crazy ... making history.”
Dwyer made a bit of personal history during the game against Notre Dame. Head Coach Theresa Kaiser, who is Dwyer’s older sister, could not be at the game due to a recent hospitalization. The quarterfinals were Dwyer’s first time leading as head coach, though she said Kaiser was still there in spirit.
“It was a little nerve wracking at first, but (we) didn’t let that show,” Dwyer said.“We played for her (Kaiser).”
Dwyer told the team to win and advance so Kaiser could be at the next game, and that’s exactly what they did. The Bears are now preparing to head to the semi-finals on Friday.
“We just go one game at a time,” senior Maddie Schneiderhahn said. “I don’t want to say we don’t look at the final game, but we just look at the next game and then after that, the next. It’s exciting because me and the other six seniors get to lead the pack into the final four.”
Nerinx Hall Markers Looking For Win At State
Nerinx Hall High School’s soccer program has re-entered the final four in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) tournament — and it’s a place the team has been before.
In 2019 and 2021, the Markers made it to the state championship game, but the team took second place in both of those seasons. The team is looking to change the narrative this season and end it with a state title, according to Head Coach Brian Haddock.
After defeating Jackson High School 5-0 on May 28, the Markers will now play Rock Bridge at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton on Friday, June 3, 4 p.m., in the Class 4 state semifinals. The third place game will be played Saturday, June 4, with the championship game beginning at 7 p.m.
Nerinx currently holds a record of 20 wins, two losses and one tie this season. The Markers came back strong after the team’s second place state showing in the 2021 season with four seniors. Haddock said the four seniors, along with the younger talent on this year’s team, have played well.
According to Haddock, even the team’s first loss of the season against state champ St. Dominic went into overtime and the Markers only lost by one goal after a hard fought battle. He said everyone on the team has contributed to this season’s wins.
“I’ve loved the consistency and just how many different girls have contributed to the success of the goals we’ve scored,” Haddock said.
Nerinx’s top scorer, Nina Preusser, has 17 goals this season. The team also has two other players in the double digits for goals. Senior Ava Blum has 11 and junior Emma Gianino has 10.
In the win against Jackson High School last weekend, Preusser and Blum scored two of the five goals.
“Jackson is one of those teams we don’t see a lot, but we knew they would be very physical and athletic,” Haddock said. “They have a strong team that wants to
play a direct style and we didn’t give them any room to do anything.”
Haddock is hoping the team can do the same when the Markers face off against Rock Bridge in the semifinals on Friday.
Webster Groves High School’s Season Ends In Quarterfinals
The Webster Groves High School girls soccer team ended its regular season with a 5-11 record while it headed into the MSHSAA Class 3 districts as the fifth seed. This year, MSHSAA changed the rules to put eight teams in each district instead of four, upping the competition.
In the first round of districts, the Webster Groves Statesmen defeated John Burroughs 1-0 in double overtime. John Burroughs was the 2021 Class 1 state champions. Ellie Paloucek scored the Statesmen’s lone goal to help the team advance. Paloucek has committed to Saint Louis University’s soccer team in the fall.
Webster Groves faced Parkway West in the semifinal district game, a team that was undefeated with a 18-0 record. Projected as the underdogs, the Statesmen beat Parkway West 3-0 by the end of regulation.
Webster Groves faced Visitation Academy for the Class 3 and District 3 championship. In the regular season, the team had previously lost 1-0. In the championship game, Webster Groves beat Visitation 1-0 in double overtime.
The Statesmen’s season came to an end in the Class 3 state quarterfinal game against Fort Zumwalt South, defending Class 3 state champions. The Statesmen’s season record ended in 8-12.
Despite a couple of injuries, this is the farthest the Webster Groves High School girls soccer team has advanced since 2017 when the team won the Class 3 state championship. The team just graduated eight seniors, three of whom will go on to play collegiate soccer.
Alexandria Darmody, Kaelin Triggs and Kelly Bowen are journalism students at Webster University and are interning for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.