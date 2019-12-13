On Thursday Nov. 5, Ursuline Academy, located in Oakland, was honored with the inaugural “Top of the Class” Service Award presented by Youth In Action.
Youth In Action Executive Director Keith Rawlings presented the award at an all-school assembly. State Rep. Deb Lavender attended to present the official proclamation on behalf of the Missouri State House of Representatives.
Also in attendance was Wallace Ward on behalf of Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, and Jaci Winship on behalf of U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.
Youth In Action is a non-profit with members ranging from sixth to 12th grade from schools in St. Louis City and County.
Youth In Action’s mission is to promote responsible citizenship for youth through rewarding volunteer service to the community. Ursuline Academy has partnered with Youth In Action for over 10 years through community service and has accomplished over thousands of hours of volunteering and assisting with programs such as Make A Wish, Friends of Kids With Cancer, Operation Backpack, Shop With A Cop, GreenTree Festivals, fundraising efforts and more. Over 72 Ursuline Academy students have been involved and together have accomplished thousands of volunteer hours.
“The students of Ursuline Academy are a great example to their peers and community through their dedication and loyalty to helping others in need.” said Rawlings. “Out of the 13 middle schools and high schools in St. Louis that partner with Youth in Action, Ursuline students have shown the most outstanding character and willingness to serve.”
Ursuline Academy of St. Louis, founded in 1848, and under the sponsorship of the international network of Ursuline Sisters, is a private Catholic college preparatory high school for young women. In a community environment, built on standards of academic excellence and respect for the uniqueness of each person, Ursuline Academy educates students for Christian living and leadership in a global society, nurtures the development of the whole person and her potential, and cultivates within its students a spirit of lifelong service through its motto of SERVIAM, “I will serve.”