The Glendale Board of Aldermen recently proposed a modest property tax increase to fully fund the retirement pension for Glendale employees. This is a necessary part of the city’s plan to merge all employees into a professionally managed pension system that runs the retirement benefit programs for cities across Missouri, including Webster Groves, Crestwood and Rock Hill.
Offering fully funded retirement benefits is critical to Glendale’s ability to both keep its great employees and recruit the best new employees for its programs.
Glendale’s website has information about Proposition E and how its passage will help to resolve the current funding shortfall for employee retirement benefits. Citizens for Glendale Employees, a group of community supporters of Prop E, is also available to answer questions. You can contact them at GlendalePropE@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Glendale is a great community in which to live due largely to the high quality employees that provide outstanding public safety and public works services to residents each and every day. Now, we can support Glendale’s employees by fully funding their pension and strengthening their retirement benefits. Please join me on April 7 in voting “yes” on Proposition E.
Eric Grassi, Treasurer, Citizens for Glendale Employees