I write about technical theater for a living, but you don’t need any expertise to know the dire straights Webster Groves High School’s Knight Auditorium is in. Simply read the paper sign held up by bright orange tape on the built-in backstage ladder: “Do not attempt to climb … THIS LADDER IS NOT SAFE.”
Years of deferred maintenance and well-intentioned but less-than-safe “Band-Aid” fixes has rendered our school’s theater inoperable for the typical theater/musical productions experienced at all the other area high schools.
We can’t get simple, inexpensive, energy-efficient new lights because the old rigging can’t support them. Because of that, we have an insufficient eyesore that is the truss with lights hanging over audience members in the balcony.
Voting yes on the no-tax-increase Prop S will provide badly needed repairs and safety upgrades to every single district building. Specifically for Knight Auditorium, it will install code-compliant safety upgrades for access ladders, replace that unusable and unstable rigging system, and the audio system standard in other high schools will get upgraded along with the lighting. Most importantly, the entire backstage area will finally be code compliant and thus safe. As it stands, our kids are being denied the full backstage theater experience and we as a community are being denied the joy of the typical theater productions that other schools take for granted.
Webster Groves proudly calls itself “City of the Arts” — let’s have a high school theater that can represents that spirit. Vote yes on Prop S.
Kevin Mitchell
Webster Groves