I am a sixth grade student at North Kirkwood Middle School and I’m asking residents of the Kirkwood School District to vote yes on Prop R on April 6.
Our schools are overcrowded, such as North Middle, due to an increase in enrollment over the past several years, and we really need a new band and orchestra room. My sister attends Westchester Elementary; it’s so overcrowded there that they are using the art and music rooms as classrooms. Every year the kindergarten class gets larger.
Although many kids have been virtual from the beginning of the year, most kids have returned to middle and elementary schools. The schools are back to being as overcrowded as before.
Emerson Ringwald
Des Peres