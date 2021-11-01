Do you ever wonder how the Kirkwood sales tax went from around 5% in days gone by to a proposed 10.238% in Proposition 1? It happens because the Kirkwood government, like every government, has an insatiable appetite for more income to allow more spending.
Doubling of the sales tax rate occurs over many years: 0.2 this year for this good cause; 0.3 a couple years later for the next good cause, and so on. And the good citizens of Kirkwood, who truly love our special town, generally agree because that single small increase will not break our family budget.
But Proposition 1 is an impatient proposition. It cuts through the burdensome process of small tax rate increases over many years. It asks for a massive 10% increase in the sales tax rate, from 9.238% to 10.238%. Though craftily worded by proponents as a “penny” increase (on a single dollar), it is in effect a huge increase in the sales tax rate. And, as pointed out in an earlier letter to the editor, it represents about a 65% increase in Kirkwood’s share of the sales tax (after removing the state and county portion)
Proponents sell the proposition by pointing out our visitors will pay much of the tax. That, of course, assumes that shoppers continue to shop Kirkwood rather than going to the Target store (for example) in a lower tax neighboring community. If I owned a retail business in Kirkwood I certainly wouldn’t want a 10% increase in the sales tax my customer must pay.
I urge Kirkwood voters to deny this excessive tax increase.
Phil Hutchison
Kirkwood