As a parent of three children in the Webster Groves School District, I am looking forward to voting in the school board election on April 4. My background is in finance and human resources, and I value candidates who combine experience managing budgets, a track record of leadership and a vision of educational excellence. This election, I am proud to support a fellow Edgar Road parent, Dr. Grace Lee.
Dr. Lee was trained as a social worker and has served as a teacher and an administrator in a variety of school settings in the St. Louis area. She has the ability to ask the right questions and work with people who have a range of views. She believes in using data to make decisions, and I know she will support our teachers, foster inclusion and encourage academic excellence for all students.
This election will give community members a chance to shape the direction of Webster Groves schools for many years to come. I urge my fellow parents and neighbors to support Grace Lee.
Melissa Johnson - Webster Groves