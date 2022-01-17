The city of Kirkwood has a responsibility to preserve and protect the natural environment in Kirkwood Park for public use and enjoyment. Kirkwood citizens utilize this space for a natural experience. We need to keep the trees, vegetation and wild life for passive pursuits and interests. I am asking the city to not allow destruction of the natural wooded area in the center of our city.
Allowing the construction of a mountain bike training facility in the natural area of our park would require cutting trees and grading contours, which will reduce the amount of large vegetation and undergrowth currently enjoyed for hiking and dog walking along with educational nature studies and wild life habitat. Mountain bike activities would also promote soil erosion along with noise and air pollution. Reducing the natural green space in the park is not in the interest of longterm park planning and use. This is not a reversible change. When it is gone, it is gone.
The relative velocity of mountain bikes is not compatible with hiking and other passive activities such as family picnicking, dog walking, children exploring nature and wild life. Mountain bike training activities would largely eliminate or greatly reduce the use of the natural wooded areas for these passive activities. Additionally, Kirkwood needs the cooling shade and oxygen generated by the vegetation to sustain our physical and mental health. We need a space to commune with nature in our park. I am confident that the leadership of our park board and city council will understand the needed for natural activities and wild life in Kirkwood Park.
Morris E. Fletcher
Kirkwood