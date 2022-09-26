For those with kids in the Webster Groves School District, you know the cringe that comes via email every couple of weeks. These past few days we have another race and gender pile-on, in the form of a survey called “Culture Climate.” The district is working with a political data-mining company called Panorama that is are already involved in lawsuits for things like mining the data of children. Nice.
The responsible move would be to make this survey an opt-in. Instead, it’s an opt-out with a very short deadline. Trust further corroded. Why does the survey it look exactly like a copy/paste of left-wing ideological mainstays? It’s all so gross, suspicious, and frankly, lazy. Is Panorama handing cash over to the admins and school board in return to let them data mine our kids?
Seems to me that the district would like to show our kids their full, uncut left-wing ideology movie. But due to restrictions, instead they will try to get away with showing short commercials about it. Academic cultural Marxism through short-form advertising. Simply drop ideas of racial or gender grievances in a survey.
Absent from the survey are queries if students actually like what the district is selling them, whether their experiences are being ruined by ideologies constantly beating a race drum.
One question on the survey, “When there are major news events related to race, how often do adults at your school talk about them with students?” If “No,” then the school district will surely decide it’s time to ramp that up. If students answer “Yes,” the district will say, “Good. Let’s continue with the race-laden conversations.”
Do yourself a favor and opt out before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23. Our kids need relief from this obsessive garbage.
Mike Smick
Shrewsbury
Editor’s Note: This is not to be confused with the Webster Groves School District’s current survey regarding its communications practices. See page 4A for more information.