I have noticed an increasing presence of addicts begging for money at the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Murdoch Avenue. I can only assume they are returning as they are receiving money. I would welcome anyone who does not find giving a few dollars to these junkies to be a problem to consider the impact. Nine times out of 10, the person isn’t just down on their luck and hungry, but deep in the thralls of addiction. (No, I don’t have a source for that number, but with common sense and minimal observatory skills, one can usually deduce which drug they are abusing.)
If you give them money, you are enabling their addiction, aiding in their eventual substance suicide, and incentivizing them to return. Again, that is what is happening about 90% of the time when you give them money. If they are legitimately hungry, you have given them a single meal and they will require another soon, thus not improving their scenario, but prolonging it. If you truly want to help, don’t give them money.
On a separate note, on Saturday night, Nov. 12, I witnessed a rolling gun battle just feet away from my house on Laclede Station Road. A rare event, yes, but events like this and the rise of junkie addicts at intersections is not the direction I want my neighborhood to go. This is our home. This is where I will continue to grow my family. If our leadership won’t do anything about this, I will take matters into my own hands.
Gary Daniels
Shrewsbury