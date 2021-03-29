The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District will have a $500 million bond issue on the April 6 ballot in both St. Louis and St. Louis County titled Proposition Y, along with five proposals having to do with amending the MSD Plan, or charter. There is little choice but to vote for the bond issue, but the amendments are not worthy of support.
MSD is using its usual blackmail routine on Prop Y — vote for the bond issue and sewer bills will go up or don’t approve the proposal and sewer bills will go up even higher.
Due to MSD’s negligence and incompetence, this area has severely violated clean water standards for decades and homeowners now are paying a very steep price. The standards were originally established in the 1972 Clean Water Act.
At one time, the federal government covered almost all the cost of projects needed to meet clean water standards. But while MSD continually delayed moving forward with the needed projects, federal funding continually declined to no funding at all. Now the $6 billion cost to meet clean water standards is on the back of area homeowners.
MSD will also have five proposals on the ballot, Propositions 1 to 5, that actually propose a potpourri of 16 different charter changes. Several are of no significance, such as changing names and removing obsolete titles, but others are significant.
Several changes would make MSD even less accountable to the public than it already is, but they are snuck in among the harmless proposals. The proposed charter changes do not deserve support from voters. Vote “No” on MSD Propositions 1 through 5.
Tom Sullivan
University City